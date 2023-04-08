(WJW) – For the first time Cleveland Browns fans can set sail with their favorite Browns alumni.

The unique opportunity to join former players on a cruise ship was announced Saturday across Cleveland Browns’ social media pages. It’s described as a “special event where Browns fans and alumni come together to create unforgettable memories.”

The cruise is a 5-night Caribbean cruise to the Bahamas and Jamaica. The excursion will set sail from the Port of Miami on March 11, 2024.

So far, about a dozen alumni are scheduled to be on the ship, and according to the Browns Fan Cruise website, more are expected to join. Find the complete list, here.

According to the website, the experience alongside the players includes “fun activities, beach parties, competitions, amazing dinners, and the world’s best entertainment at sea.” There are also autograph sessions where fans can take pictures with the alumni. More details on the events planned and the ship itinerary can be found, here.

The cost of the cruise varies from $1,950 – $7,000 per fan. According to the site, the cost is “all-inclusive.”

You can learn more and book your cruise, here.