CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a Rocky River man has been charged with a count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated after a water bottle struck Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the Sept. 18 Browns vs. Jets game at First Energy Stadium.



The team has banned the man.

The charge filed Thursday in Cleveland Municipal Court states the man was “voluntarily intoxicated “ and threw the bottle toward people on the sidelines. The charge paper states one person was struck but does not name Haslam.



NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero caught the incident on camera.

The man was detained by police after the game after he was observed on surveillance cameras and taken into custody, police said.

A Browns spokesperson said the team did not have a comment on the situation Thursday.