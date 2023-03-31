(STACKER) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors and actresses that were born in Ohio from IMDb’s most popular list. For each celebrity, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb). Keep reading to see which favorite celebrities are from your home state.

Famous actors from Ohio

Luke Grimes

– Born: Dayton, Ohio (1/21/1984)

– Known for:

— Elliot Grey in “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015)

— Marc Lee in “American Sniper” (2014)

— Jake in “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane” (2006)

TODAY — Pictured: Luke Grimes on Thursday, January 5, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Clancy Brown

– Born: Urbana, Ohio (1/5/1959)

– Known for:

— Captain Hadley in “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

— Sgt. Zim in “Starship Troopers” (1997)

— Alan Smith in “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (2010)

Alan Ruck

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (7/1/1956)

– Known for:

— Robert ‘Rabbit’ Nurick in “Twister” (1996)

— Stephens in “Speed” (1994)

— Cameron Frye in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (1986)

Ted Levine

– Born: Bellaire, Ohio (5/29/1957)

– Known for:

— Jame Gumb in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

— Warden in “Shutter Island” (2010)

— General McGrath in “Wild Wild West” (1999)

Paul Newman

– Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio (1/26/1925)

– Died: 9/26/2008

– Known for:

— Eddie Felson in “The Hustler” (1961)

— John Rooney in “Road to Perdition” (2002)

— Luke in “Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

(Original Caption) Close-up of Paul Newman wearing a black sweater. Red background.

Luke Kleintank

– Born: Ohio (5/18/1990)

– Known for:

— Joe Blake in “The Man in the High Castle” (2015-2018)

— Clarence Dickinson in “Midway” (2019)

— Caleb Phipps in “Person of Interest” (2013-2015)

Ed O’Neill

– Born: Youngstown, Ohio (4/12/1946)

– Known for:

— Al Bundy in “Married… with Children” (1987-1997)

— Hank in “Finding Dory” (2016)

— Mr. Litwak in “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

Tanner Buchanan

– Born: Lima, Ohio (12/8/1998)

– Known for:

— Leo Kirkman in “Designated Survivor” (2016-2018)

— Connor Lawson in “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets” (2019)

— Jack Downey in “The Fosters” (2016)

Martin Sheen

– Born: Dayton, Ohio (8/3/1940)

– Known for:

— Queenan in “The Departed” (2006)

— Captain Benjamin L. Willard in “Apocalypse Now” (1979)

— Kit in “Badlands” (1973)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Martin Sheen arrives at the Premiere of Lionsgate’s “Apocalypse Now Final Cut” the at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on August 12, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Will Ryan

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (5/21/1949)

– Died: 11/19/2021

– Known for:

— Petrie in “The Land Before Time” (1988)

— Digit in “An American Tail” (1986)

— Seahorse in “The Little Mermaid” (1989)

Stephen Geoffreys

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (11/22/1964)

– Known for:

— Evil Ed in “Fright Night” (1985)

— Aggie in “At Close Range” (1986)

— Cookie in “Moon 44” (1990)

Robert Knepper

– Born: Fremont, Ohio (7/8/1959)

– Known for:

— Theodore ‘T-Bag’ Bagwell in “Prison Break” (2005-2017)

— Johnson in “Transporter 3” (2008)

— Yuri Marklov in “Hitman” (2007)

Perry King

– Born: Alliance, Ohio (4/30/1948)

– Known for:

— President Blake in “The Day After Tomorrow” (2004)

— Andrew Norris in “Class of 1984” (1982)

— Hammond Maxwell in “Mandingo” (1975)

Luke Perry

– Born: Mansfield, Ohio (10/11/1966)

– Died: 3/4/2019

– Known for:

— Dylan McKay in “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1990-2000)

— Billy in “The Fifth Element” (1997)

— Pike in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1992)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18: Luke Perry attends the 2017 CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Yuri Lowenthal

– Born: Alliance, Ohio (3/5/1971)

– Known for:

— Peter Parker in “Spider-Man” (2018)

— Ben Tennyson in “Ben 10: Omniverse” (2012-2014)

— Adam in “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” (2021)

Matt Lanter

– Born: Massillon, Ohio (4/1/1983)

– Known for:

— Will in “Disaster Movie” (2008)

— Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (2008)

— Edward Sullen in “Vampires Suck” (2010)

Rich Sommer

– Born: Toledo, Ohio (2/2/1978)

– Known for:

— Michael Vaughn in “A Crooked Somebody” (2017)

— Dean in “In the Dark” (2019-2020)

— Harry Crane in “Mad Men” (2007-2015)

Jim Cummings

– Born: Youngstown, Ohio (11/3/1952)

– Known for:

— Winnie the Pooh in “Winnie the Pooh” (2011)

— Winnie the Pooh in “Christopher Robin” (2018)

— Ray in “The Princess and the Frog” (2009)

Aaron O’Connell

– Born: Dayton, Ohio (4/8/1986)

– Known for:

— Wyatt Cryer in “The Haves and the Have Nots” (2013-2021)

— Donovan Goodwin in “With Love, Christmas” (2017)

— Ellis in “Black Water” (2018)

Charles Michael Davis

– Born: Dayton, Ohio (12/1/1984)

– Known for:

— Marcel Gerard in “The Originals” (2013-2018)

— Marcel Gerard in “The Vampire Diaries” (2013)

— Dr. Jason Myers in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2013)

George Chakiris

– Born: Norwood, Ohio (9/16/1934)

– Known for:

— Bernardo in “West Side Story” (1961)

— Etienne in “The Young Girls of Rochefort” (1967)

— Johnny Allen in “The Big Cube” (1969)

Fred Willard

– Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio (9/18/1933)

– Died: 5/15/2020

– Known for:

— Buck Laughlin in “Best in Show” (2000)

— Mike LaFontaine in “A Mighty Wind” (2003)

— Ed Harken in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004)

Burgess Meredith

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (11/16/1907)

– Died: 9/9/1997

– Known for:

— Ammon in “Clash of the Titans” (1981)

— Mickey in “Rocky” (1976)

— Mickey Goldmill in “Rocky III” (1982)

Justin Chambers

– Born: Springfield, Ohio (7/11/1970)

– Known for:

— Dr. Alex Karev in “Grey’s Anatomy” (2005-2021)

— Massimo in “The Wedding Planner” (2001)

— D’Artagnan in “The Musketeer” (2001)

Josh Radnor

– Born: Columbus, Ohio (7/29/1974)

– Known for:

— Jesse Fisher in “Liberal Arts” (2012)

— Sam Wexler in “Happythankyoumoreplease” (2010)

— Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother” (2005-2014)

Joel Grey

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (4/11/1932)

– Known for:

— Master of Ceremonies in “Cabaret” (1972)

— Chiun in “Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins” (1985)

— Oldrich Novy in “Dancer in the Dark” (2000)

Mark Boone Junior

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (3/17/1955)

– Known for:

— Burt in “Memento” (2000)

— Flass in “Batman Begins” (2005)

— Beau Brower in “30 Days of Night” (2007)

Jason Dohring

– Born: Ohio (3/30/1982)

– Known for:

— Logan Echolls in “Veronica Mars” (2014)

— Jason in “Deep Impact” (1998)

— Logan Echolls in “Veronica Mars” (2004-2019)

John Magaro

– Born: Akron, Ohio (2/16/1983)

– Known for:

— Charlie Geller in “The Big Short” (2015)

— Dannie McElroy in “Carol” (2015)

— Cookie in “First Cow” (2019)

Brian Stepanek

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (2/6/1971)

– Known for:

— Tom Harper in “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn” (2014-2018)

— Mr. Givens in “Young Sheldon” (2017-2021)

— Arwin in “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” (2005-2008)

Nick Gehlfuss

– Born: Clevland, Ohio (1/21/1985)

– Known for:

— Bruce Johnston in “Love & Mercy” (2014)

— Jack Hughes in “Person of Interest” (2012)

— Will Halstead in “Chicago Med” (2015-2021)

Gary Sandy

– Born: Dayton, Ohio (12/25/1945)

– Known for:

— Andy Travis in “WKRP in Cincinnati” (1978-1982)

— Lawyer (Sandefur’s) in “The Insider” (1999)

— Terrence Kelley in “The Young and the Restless” (2001)

Clark Gable

– Born: Cadiz, Ohio (2/1/1901)

– Died: 11/16/1960

– Known for:

— Peter Warne in “It Happened One Night” (1934)

— Rhett Butler – Visitor from Charleston in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)

— Christian in “Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935)

(Original Caption) A portrait of screen actor Clark Gable, MGM star. filed: 6/15/1946.

Philip Baker Hall

– Born: Toledo, Ohio (9/10/1931)

– Known for:

— Jimmy Gator in “Magnolia” (1999)

— Floyd Gondolli in “Boogie Nights” (1997)

— Sydney in “Hard Eight” (1996)

Ray Wise

– Born: Akron, Ohio (8/20/1947)

– Known for:

— Commissioner Gordon in “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016)

— Frank Harrington in “Dead End” (2003)

— Jack Taggart Sr. in “Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003)

Austin Pendleton

– Born: Warren, Ohio (3/27/1940)

– Known for:

— Howard Marner in “Short Circuit” (1986)

— John Gibbons in “My Cousin Vinny” (1992)

— Max in “The Muppet Movie” (1979)

Brant Daugherty

– Born: Mason, Ohio (8/20/1985)

– Known for:

— Sawyer in “Fifty Shades Freed” (2018)

— Noel Kahn in “Pretty Little Liars” (2010-2016)

— Thane Lockwood in “Dear White People” (2017)

Matt McCoy

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (5/20/1956)

– Known for:

— Michael in “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle” (1992)

— Dr. Daniel Nadler in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (2018)

— Pete Monahan in “Silicon Valley” (2015-2017)

Dean Jagger

– Born: Columbus Grove, Ohio (11/7/1903)

– Died: 2/5/1991

– Known for:

— Major General Thomas F. Waverly in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Major Stovall in “Twelve O’Clock High” (1949)

— Prospector in “Vanishing Point” (1971)

Rob Mayes

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (11/17/1984)

– Known for:

— John in “John Dies at the End” (2012)

— Marc Nickleby in “Mistresses” (2015-2016)

— Matthew Blackwood in “Burning Blue” (2013)

Hal Holbrook

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio (2/17/1925)

– Died: 1/23/2021

– Known for:

— Ron Franz in “Into the Wild” (2007)

— Preston Blair in “Lincoln” (2012)

— Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” (1976)

Tyrone Power

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio (5/5/1914)

– Died: 11/15/1958

– Known for:

— Leonard Vole in “Witness for the Prosecution” (1957)

— Tim Baker in “A Yank in the R.A.F.” (1941)

— Tom Owens in “Rawhide” (1951)

Eddie McClintock

– Born: North Canton, Ohio (5/27/1967)

– Known for:

— Michael in “The Sweetest Thing” (2002)

— Pete Lattimer in “Warehouse 13” (2009-2014)

— Colonel James Harper in “Supergirl” (2016)

Eric Lange

– Born: Hamilton, Ohio (2/19/1973)

– Known for:

— Lyle Mitchell in “Escape at Dannemora” (2018)

— Bill Stechner in “Narcos” (2016-2017)

— Stuart Radzinsky in “Lost” (2009)

Robert Urich

– Born: Toronto, Ohio (12/19/1946)

– Died: 4/16/2002

– Known for:

— Grimes in “Magnum Force” (1973)

— Jake Spoon in “Lonesome Dove” (1989)

— Jason in “The Ice Pirates” (1984)

Famous actresses from Ohio

Carrie Coon

– Born: Copley, Ohio, USA (1/24/1981)

– Known for:

— Margo Dunne in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Proxima Midnight in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

— Meg Greenfield in “The Post” (2017)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Carrie Coon attends the Boston Strangler Premiere at MOMA on March 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Halle Berry

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/14/1966)

– Known for:

— Patience Phillips / Catwoman in “Catwoman” (2004)

— Miranda Grey in “Gothika” (2003)

— Jinx Johnson in “Die Another Day” (2002)

Beverly D’Angelo

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (11/15/1951)

– Known for:

— Ellen Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

— Ellen in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

— Doris in “American History X” (1998)

Adrianne Palicki

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (5/6/1983)

– Known for:

— Jaye in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013)

— Ms. Perkins in “John Wick” (2014)

— Charlie in “Legion” (2010)

Isabela Merced

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (7/10/2001)

– Known for:

— Izabella in “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

— Lizzy in “Instant Family” (2018)

— Dora in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019)

Maggie Grace

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (9/21/1983)

– Known for:

— Emilie Warnock in “Lockout” (2012)

— Kim Mills in “Taken 3” (2014)

— Kim in “Taken” (2008)

Danielle Nicolet

– Born: Ashtabula, Ohio, USA (11/24/1973)

– Known for:

— Maggie in “Central Intelligence” (2016)

— Jenna in “Born Again Virgin” (2015-2016)

— Cecile Horton in “The Flash” (2015-2021)

Rachael Harris

– Born: Worthington, Ohio, USA (1/12/1968)

– Known for:

— Melissa in “The Hangover” (2009)

— Susan Heffley in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2010)

— Linda Martin / Gertie in “Lucifer” (2016-2021)

Sarah Jessica Parker

– Born: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA (3/25/1965)

– Known for:

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” (1998-2004)

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City 2” (2010)

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” (2008)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Disney)

Teri Garr

– Born: Lakewood, Ohio, USA (12/11/1947)

– Known for:

— Ronnie Neary in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)

— Sandy in “Tootsie” (1982)

— Inga in “Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Katie Holmes

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (12/18/1978)

– Known for:

— Rachel Dawes in “Batman Begins” (2005)

— Erin in “Jack and Jill” (2011)

— Rachel Wagner in “Disturbing Behavior” (1998)

Vanessa Bayer

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (11/14/1981)

– Known for:

— Nikki in “Trainwreck” (2015)

— Various / Miley Cyrus / Jacob / Brecky / Gretchen Carlson / Kourtney Kardashian / Hillary Clinton / Laura Parsons / Elisabeth Hasselbeck / Miss Meadows / Rebecca Stern-Marcowitz-san / Rosa / Vice-Principal / Dawn Lazarus / Elf / Ivanka Trump / Pippa / Reporter / Sophia Grace Brownlee / Toni / Vanessa Bayer / 9th Circuit Court Judge / Addi ‘News Flash’ Sweeney / Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Shannon / Amelia Earhart / Artemis / Auto Shop Customer / Baby Jessica / Barbara Walters / Betsy Ross / Book Buyer / Bridget / Brookie / Christine / Cindy / Daisy Rose / Dat Snatch / Diane / Diane Keaton / Donna Hamilton / Dr. Debbie Wasserstein / Dunkin’ Donuts Customer / Elise / Emily / Felicity Porter / Fox News Anchor / Gilly from Game of Thrones / Girl in CVS Ad / Grandma / Gretl von Trapp / Haley / Heather / Infinity + 5 / Jackie / Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy / Jacqueline Bisset / Janine / Jen Jen Binks / Jennifer Lawrence / Jesse Kerk-Fatone / Jessica / Jingle Barack Woman / Joan of Arc / Kaddafi’s Best Friend from Growing Up / Karen / Kelsey / Kim Jong-un’s Best Friend from Growing Up / Lady Gaga / Lex Murphy / Luna Lovegood / Maggie Margaret Bond / Maid / Margaret Thatcher / Maria Hill / Mary Louise-Parker / Mary Pat / Merck Executive / Michelle Adelson / Miss Moldova / Miss Trash Vermont / Molly Ringwald / Mrs. Greene / Nadine / Officer / Perfume Ad Woman / Putin’s Best Friends from Growing Up / Putin’s Friend / Quinn Fabray / Rachel / Rachel Dolezal / Rachel Green / Rachel from Friends / Rebeccah / Rita Pat Carrey / Sarah / Sasha / Shondra’s Friend / Shoshanna Shapiro / Snow White / Spencer’s Gifts Employee / Steve’s Co-Worker / Student Theatre Audience / Susan Lucci / Tara Henry / Target Narrator / Tawna / Terry’s Friend / Thanksgiving Mom / The Christmas Candle Giver / Tony / Totino Woman / Tour Visitor / Tourist / Trump Fan’s Date / Vanessa / Veronica / Victoria Douglas / Wall Street Journal Reporter / Whatever / White Annie / Woman / Zosia Mamet in “Saturday Night Live” (2010-2017)

— Allison in “Office Christmas Party” (2016)

Margaret Hamilton

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (12/9/1902)

– Died: 5/16/1985

– Known for:

— Miss Gulch / The Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

— Elaine Zacharides in “13 Ghosts” (1960)

— Daphne Heap in “Brewster McCloud” (1970)

Vera-Ellen

– Born: Norwood, Ohio, USA (2/16/1921)

– Died: 8/30/1981

– Known for:

— Judy Haynes in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Ivy Smith in “On the Town” (1949)

— Princess Maria in “Call Me Madam” (1953)

Amy Yasbeck

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (9/12/1962)

– Known for:

— Peggy Brandt in “The Mask” (1994)

— Marian in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993)

— Elizabeth Stuckey in “Pretty Woman” (1990)

Anne Heche

– Born: Aurora, Ohio, USA (5/25/1969)

– Known for:

— Robin Monroe in “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998)

— Maggie in “Donnie Brasco” (1997)

— Winifred Ames in “Wag the Dog” (1997)

Debra Winger

– Born: Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA (5/16/1955)

– Known for:

— Emma Horton in “Terms of Endearment” (1983)

— Abby in “Rachel Getting Married” (2008)

— Paula Pokrifki in “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982)

Lili Reinhart

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (9/13/1996)

– Known for:

— Betty Cooper / Teen Alice Smith in “Riverdale” (2017-2021)

— Vicki in “The Kings of Summer” (2013)

— Grace Town in “Chemical Hearts” (2020)

Carol Kane

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/18/1952)

– Known for:

— Valerie in “The Princess Bride” (1987)

— Granny in “Addams Family Values” (1993)

— Helga in “The Pacifier” (2005)

Alana De La Garza

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (6/18/1976)

– Known for:

— A.D.A. Connie Rubirosa in “Law & Order” (2006-2010)

— Sophia in “Mr. Fix It” (2006)

— Marisol Delko / Marisol Delko Caine in “CSI: Miami” (2005-2011)

Anna Gunn

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/11/1968)

– Known for:

— Skyler White in “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

— Elizabeth Davis in “Sully” (2016)

— Naomi Bishop in “Equity” (2016)

Alyson Stoner

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (8/11/1993)

– Known for:

— Isabella Garcia-Shapiro / Jenny Brown / Additional Voices / Good Witch / Isabel the Water Sprite / Isabella / Isabelock / Princess Isabella / The Rainbow in “Phineas and Ferb” (2007-2015)

— Camille in “Step Up” (2006)

— Sarah Baker in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003)

Jean Peters

– Born: Canton, Ohio, USA (10/15/1926)

– Died: 10/13/2000

– Known for:

— Candy in “Pickup on South Street” (1953)

— Anita Hutchins in “Three Coins in the Fountain” (1954)

— Josefa Zapata in “Viva Zapata!” (1952)

Monica Potter

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/30/1971)

– Known for:

— Emma in “The Last House on the Left” (2009)

— Carin in “Patch Adams” (1998)

— Alison Gordon in “Saw” (2004)

Patricia Heaton

– Born: Bay Village, Ohio, USA (3/4/1958)

– Known for:

— Debra Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005)

— Brie in “Beethoven” (1992)

— Woman Fan in “Space Jam” (1996)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Patricia Heaton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate’s “American Underdog” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Brooklyn Decker

– Born: Kettering, Ohio, USA (4/12/1987)

– Known for:

— Palmer in “Just Go with It” (2011)

— Sam in “Battleship” (2012)

— Skyler in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012)

Sumalee Montano

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (8/3/1972)

– Known for:

— Voice on Radio in “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016)

— Inoue Sato in “The Lost Symbol” (2021)

— Dr. Gail Jasper in “This Is Us” (2018)

Catherine Bach

– Born: Warren, Ohio, USA (3/1/1954)

– Known for:

— Daisy Duke / Dixie Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (1979-1985)

— Daisy in “You Again” (2010)

— Melody in “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974)

Laura Bell Bundy

– Born: Euclid, Ohio, USA (4/10/1981)

– Known for:

— Young Sarah in “Jumanji” (1995)

— Sweetheart in “Dreamgirls” (2006)

— Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde: The Musical” (2007)

Molly Shannon

– Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio, USA (9/16/1964)

– Known for:

— Mary Katherine Gallagher in “Superstar” (1999)

— Anita in “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

— Joanne in “Other People” (2016)

GOOD MORNING AMERICA – 3/20/23 – Molly Shannon is a guest on Good Morning America on Monday, March 20, 2023 on ABC. (Photo by Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images) MOLLY SHANNON

Dana DeLorenzo

– Born: Youngstown, Ohio, USA (1/1/1983)

– Known for:

— Kelly Maxwell in “Ash vs Evil Dead” (2015-2018)

— Claire in “The Mad Ones” (2017)

— Karen’s Mom in “Will & Grace” (2018)

Yvette Nicole Brown

– Born: East Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/12/1971)

– Known for:

— Shirley Bennett / Three Kids in “Community” (2009-2015)

— S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

— Rhodesia in “Repo Men” (2010)

Carmen Electra

– Born: Sharonville, Ohio, USA (4/20/1972)

– Known for:

— Holly in “Scary Movie 4” (2006)

— Queen Margo in “Meet the Spartans” (2008)

— Drew in “Scary Movie” (2000)

Kathryn Morris

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (1/28/1969)

– Known for:

— Lara Clarke in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Sara Moore in “Mindhunters” (2004)

— Lilly Rush in “Cold Case” (2003-2010)

A.J. Langer

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (5/22/1974)

– Known for:

— Rayanne Graff in “My So-Called Life” (1994-1995)

— Erica Warner in “Private Practice” (2011-2012)

— Annie Bernstein-Flynn in “Three Sisters” (2001-2002)

Julie Hagerty

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (6/15/1955)

– Known for:

— Julie Brody in “Freddy Got Fingered” (2001)

— Elaine Dickinson in “Airplane!” (1980)

— Sandra in “Marriage Story” (2019)

Vicki Lewis

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (3/17/1960)

– Known for:

— Deb / Flo in “Finding Nemo” (2003)

— April Smuntz in “Mousehunt” (1997)

— Dr. Elsie Chapman in “Godzilla” (1998)

Floriana Lima

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (3/26/1981)

– Known for:

— Krista Dumont in “The Punisher” (2019)

— Maggie Sawyer in “Supergirl” (2016-2017)

— Miranda Riggs in “Lethal Weapon” (2016-2018)

Doris Day

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (4/3/1922)

– Died: 5/13/2019

– Known for:

— Ruth Etting in “Love Me or Leave Me” (1955)

— Jan Morrow in “Pillow Talk” (1959)

— Calamity Jane in “Calamity Jane” (1953)

Eleanor Parker

– Born: Cedarville, Ohio, USA (6/26/1922)

– Died: 12/9/2013

– Known for:

— The Baroness in “The Sound of Music” (1965)

— Marie Allen in “Caged” (1950)

— Mary McLeod in “Detective Story” (1951)

Majel Barrett

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (2/23/1932)

– Died: 12/18/2008

– Known for:

— Computer in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Miss Carrie in “Westworld” (1973)

— Computer in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

Gates McFadden

– Born: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, USA (3/2/1949)

– Known for:

— Beverly in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Beverly Crusher in “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

— Beverly in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Gates McFadden speaks on stage during TCA Paramount+ “Star Trek: Picard” Panel at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Natalie Knepp

– Born: Aurora, Ohio, USA (4/14/1983)

– Known for:

— Rachel in “A Joyous Christmas” (2017)

— Samantha in “Sam” (2017)

— Eugenia Bankhead in “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (2017)

Miriam Flynn

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/18/1951)

– Known for:

— Maa in “Babe” (1995)

— Cousin Catherine in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

— Cousin Catherine Johnson in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Sherri Saum

– Born: Dayton, Ohio, USA (10/1/1974)

– Known for:

— Vanessa Hart in “Sunset Beach” (1997-1999)

— Candace in “Finding Home” (2003)

— Lydia Wyatt in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (2006)

Diana Hyland

– Born: Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA (1/25/1936)

– Died: 3/27/1977

– Known for:

— Mickey Lubitch in “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” (1976)

— Laurel Peachey in “Burke’s Law” (1965)

— Liza Laurents in “Alcoa Premiere” (1962)

Melina Kanakaredes

– Born: Akron, Ohio, USA (4/23/1967)

– Known for:

— Dr. Sydney Hansen in “Providence” (1999-2002)

— Stella Bonasera in “CSI: NY” (2004-2010)

— Nicolette Karas in “15 Minutes” (2001)

Andrea Thompson

– Born: Dayton, Ohio, USA (1/6/1960)

– Known for:

— Det. Jill Kirkendall in “NYPD Blue” (1996-2000)

— Hooker in “Wall Street” (1987)

— Talia Winters in “Babylon 5” (1994-1995)

Michelle Burke

– Born: Defiance, Ohio, USA (11/30/1970)

– Known for:

— Jodi in “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

— Connie Conehead in “Coneheads” (1993)

— Nikki Reese in “Major League II” (1994)