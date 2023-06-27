ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Terra Oliver is in a fight she never imagined, battling the city of Elyria on behalf of caregivers for her 9-year-old son Silas, who has complex medical needs.

Oliver said parking restrictions complicate the ability of her son’s care team to render aid.

“Parking should not decipher if he can have proper care or not to keep him alive,” Oliver said. “It’s day-by-day. One minute he’s doing really good walking and his meds are working really well. Next minute, his legs are just kind of done.”

No parking is allowed on Winckles Street where the family lives. A wheelchair ramp blocks most of the driveway, leaving one parking spot.

Caregivers have parked in the street, on the grass in front of Oliver’s home and in the driveway — blocking the sidewalk, which is not permitted. At least one parking ticket was issued this month.

“OT; PT; speech; he has tutoring that comes; he has nursing; respite caregivers — everyone that comes to this house and nowhere to park,” said Oliver.

Some caregivers arrive early in the morning, at times when it’s still dark, and park on a different street — a walk Oliver said can be dangerous.

“They also can deny care they can say, ‘It’s not safe coming,'” said Oliver. “They can say they are not able to pretty much access the patient.”

Oliver said they lost one caregiver already who was not able to make the walk to their home to render care. She reached out to the city to explain the situation and said she found the willingness to help through her city councilman Andrew Lipian.

“She’s finding herself between a rock and a hard place and it behooves us as a city to explore every option,” said Lipian.

Lipian said ticketing increased because of the first police traffic patrol unit installed in decades. He said it was formed in part as a response to resident complaints about speeding in neighborhoods.

“We’ve been getting some calls about residents that are getting ticketed and we understand we can’t tell the police not to do their job, but at the same time we have to recognize unique circumstances, and this appears to be a unique circumstance,” said Lipian.

Oliver said she appreciates the effort and hopes a solution can be reached that will not impact care for her son.

“I’m not trying to throw a party,” said Oliver. “I’m not trying to have multiple people here just because I want to. I have to have them here to keep my son alive.”