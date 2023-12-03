HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — For many people, there’s nothing more rewarding than sharing a family recipe for others to enjoy…and watch it becomes a success story.

IT’S A FAMILY TRADITION

This homegrown story starts with three sisters from Northeast Ohio who are popping the cork on the wine recipe their family has savored for years when colder weather blows across Lake Erie.

Three years ago Whitney, Lindsey and Kathryn Neidus started selling their Christmas time concotion during the holiday season.

HERE’S A TOAST TO CLEVELAND

They believe their creation is “Becoming a Northeast Ohio tradition,” and that wine fans will make a holiday toast with their vino which pays tribute to Northeast Ohio by naming it ‘Cleveland Glögg’.

Photo courtesy: Sandra Stratford

One of their most popular brands is made with seasonal flavors based with a “tawny port”, including spices such as cloves, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, and golden raisins.

GOES WITH A GOOD YULETIDE

The Neiduss sisters said Glogg is an “Aromatic, spiced, mulled wine full of citrus flavors and served warm. Mulled wines have many forms, including gluhwein (German) and wassail (English). Glogg is the Swedish yuletide version with orange peel and spices,” they added.

COST AND WHERE TO BUY CLEVELAND GLOGG

Cleveland Glögg can be purchased from The Rustic Grill at Stonewater Golf in Highland Heights where bottles are $29. For now, you can only purchase it in-person or over the phone by calling the restaurant at 440-461-4653 “as quantities are limited,” they said.

So, here’s to three local sisters…Cleveland entreprenuers and anytime you can include the word ‘Yuletide’ in your marketing…that alone brightens the holiday season.

Photo Courtesy: Sandra Stratford