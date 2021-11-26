Family with twins on the way suffers big loss in fire

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – While everyone made it out of a burning home on Thanksgiving in Brunswick Hills, the family who lived there suffered a big loss.

Firefighters were called to a home on Woodcliff Circle at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire in an attached garage that had spread to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family lost both vehicles and suffered extensive damage to their home.

The couple is expecting twins. The wife is 33 weeks pregnant. The two also have a child who is special needs.

According to a fundraiser, all of their clothes will need to be replaced, including the baby clothes and other items they had ready for the babies on the way.

Brunswick Hills is collecting donations at the police station.

Here is a list of their immediate needs:

Clothes for their 6-year-old, size 6/7 and size 1 kids shoes

Clothes and shoes for Dad, size 2X shirts, 38×30 pants or XL, size 10 shoes

Clothes and shoes for mom who is 8 months pregnant with twins, 2x 3x leggings and tops, size 10.5 shoes

All things babies – diapers, wipes, newborn clothes, etc.

Food and restaurant gift cards

You can make a donation at Brunswick Hills Police Department 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also make a monetary donation here.

The family does not know how long it will be before they’re able to get back inside their home.