CLEVELAND (WJW) — Adrianna Kiri Taylor was a light in the lives she came across.

A 23-year-old Cleveland woman, with loved ones that adored her including her cousin, Eshli Taylor.

“She was always good to be around, had a good attitude, and was really funny. Just made the best of everything,” shared Eshli.

Taylor was first reported missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13, her family last hearing from her on Oct. 8.

Adrianna Kiri Taylor (Courtesy of Cleveland Police Department)

The 23-year-old was believed to be living with her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and as each day passed, worry for her well-being grew exponentially.

“Over the last few weeks, that is what I was going through. Like, where is she? What are they doing to her? I was praying that we found her alive, I was praying that,” shared Adrianna’s aunt, Terri Taylor.

Sunday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed what Taylor’s family feared most.

On thanksgiving, the 23-year old’s body was found in the backyard of a home in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, with a gunshot wound to her head.

“She was just like a best friend and my cousin and I’m just …. I’m just hurt because I never thought this could have happened. She doesn’t deserve that,” said Eshli.

Cleveland police have confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Taylor’s loved ones want justice.

“If anyone knows anything, report it to the police. Just report it because if it was your child, your cousin, your niece, you would want somebody to do the same,” explained Terri.

Anyone with information on her disappearance was urged to contact police at 216-621-1234 or provide an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).