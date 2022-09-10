AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the “Fall in Love With Your New Pet” event.

Through the end of the month, the Akron-based animal shelter (250 Opportunity Parkway) is bringing down prices for dog adoptions to $28 and $5 for cats. The cost usually runs prospective owners $94 and $50, respectively.

All animals have been properly inspected and come spayed or neutered. A dog license for this year comes with the adoption fee.

To schedule an appointment to meet your new pet, call 330-643-2845. View adoptable animals right here.