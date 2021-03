PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The family of 5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko will hold a vigil for the boy Monday night.

It will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Loya Parkway in Parma.

Jax was killed at his home on Russell Avenue in Parma on Thursday. His father, 31-year-old Matthew Ponomarenko, called 911 and told dispatchers he killed his son and that he heard voices.

He’s charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail.