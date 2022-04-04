GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The family of a U.S. Air Force sergeant has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver accused of being drunk when she struck and killed him.

The woman already faces criminal charges, but now the victim’s family is suing her, the bar that served her and others who they blame for the deadly crash.

“He graduated from Niles High School, went into the Air Force where he was serving in Georgia as an active member of the Air Force and he was home on break when this occurred,” said attorney John J. Reagan, with the personal injury law firm Kisling, Nestico & Redick.

The family of 32-year old Air Force Sergeant Chad McIntosh wants answers. On March 22, they filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit searching for those answers and compensation for their loss.

“The lawsuit is principally against Brooke Jarvis, who was the driver of the vehicle and who police found to be intoxicated after the crash… over twice the legal limit,” said Reagan.

According to the lawsuit, on March 26, 2021, Jarvis, of Aurora was driving drunk on Chagrin Road in Geauga County’s Bainbridge Township when she struck and killed McIntosh, who was walking along the road.

The suit claims she had been drinking between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at the Greenville Inn, which is also named in the lawsuit, along with four unnamed bartenders and the C. Jarvis Insurance Agency where she worked.

“At the time of the crash, Brooke Jarvis, who was the driver, who was intoxicated, was an employee, we believe, of her family’s insurance company and based on our investigation, Brooke may have been entertaining a client of the business that evening who was at the Greenville Inn with her consuming alcohol,” Reagan said.

McIntosh’s family released a statement, which reads:

“We know nothing will bring Chad back or take away our pain, but we hope through this lawsuit to hold all those responsible accountable. And, we hope it serves as a reminder that the decision to drink and drive – or continue to serve someone alcohol after they are intoxicated – is a decision that could cost someone their life.”

“A bar owner who holds a liquor permit has a duty and one of those duties is to make sure that they don’t serve someone who they know or should know is intoxicated,” said Reagan.

McIntosh’s family says he was a life-long Cleveland sports fan, and they hope this lawsuit and the criminal proceedings against the driver bring them some justice.

“He’s deeply missed by his family and friends and it’s a tragedy that this happened in the first place,” said Reagan.

We reached out to Jarvis and her family’s business, but have not received a response. We reached out to representatives of the Greenville Inn, which was closed Monday, but did not get a response from them either.

Jarvis is criminally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and aggravated possession of drugs.

Her criminal attorney, Ian Friedman, would not comment on the civil case and her civil lawyer did not call us back.

Jarvis’ trial is set for June.