Family starts fundraiser to cover funeral expenses for murdered Akron teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The family of Na’Kia Crawford started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses and establish a scholarship in her honor.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed on Sunday while running errands with her grandmother at North Howard and West North streets in Akron. On Thursday, Akron police identified three suspects in her murder and said it was likely a case of mistake identity.

Crawford recently graduated from North High School. She planned to study computer science at Central State University, where she received a scholarship.

Na’Kia’s father created the GoFundMe page. Monday will go towards funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, and lodging and travel for all court proceedings, as well as a private scholarship.

Click here to donate

Checks can also be sent to: The Na’Kia Crawford Memorial Fund, c/o Ben Crump Law PLLC, 122 South Calhoun St., Tallahassee, FL 32301 Attn: Adner Marcelin.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines