CLEVELAND (WJW) – The family of a Cleveland woman killed in a hit-and-run accident wants justice.

It was supposed to be a celebration Wednesday.

“We were having our 4th of July event that we have every year,” said Telika Kidd, a cousin.

But instead, the family of 41-year-old Lashanda Hood, of Cleveland, is mourning the loss of this mother of eight children.

“She would do anything for anybody. She would take the shirt off her back. She was the life of the party, everybody loved her,” said Theresa Traylor, her mother.

Lashanda was struck by a tan or gold SUV just after midnight Wednesday at the corner of East 55th and Magnet. Police say the driver kept on going.

“All of her family saw it. All of them watching this driver maul our family members and not even stop or call. Not brake. Not even look back,” said Kidd.

The SUV was last seen driving north along East 55th and police say it had significant damage to it’s hood and grill.

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen near the area of East 55th Street and Kinsman Road. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen on East 55th Street near Grand Avenue. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen on Opportunity Corridor Road. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen near the area of Opportunity Corridor and Kinsman roads. (Cleveland Police Department)

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police.

Meanwhile the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.