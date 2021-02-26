Family seeks answers after young mother struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A grieving family is searching for answers after a young mother was struck and killed by a car that kept going. They hope someone has information that can help police locate the driver.

“Everybody broken, it’s heart-breaking, like, she ain’t deserve this,” said Johnisha Garner, the victim’s sister.

The family of 27-year-old Keisha Garner is devastated, wondering who could be so heartless.

Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Garner walked to a nearby grocery store, but never returned home.

“At home, I watched on an app on my phone that somebody got hit up here and died and they was hurt really bad,” said her sister.

Garner was struck by a car while crossing Kinsman Road near East 145th Street. The driver never stopped. Garner was taken to University Hospitals, where she later died.

Her family says they did not learn the victim was Garner until Monday, because she had no identification on her when she was hit.

“Everybody thought she was just missing until we got in contact with the morgue and they told us that it was her. The police said that the description matches my sister,” said Johnisha Garner.

The 27-year-old leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and many loved ones who want answers. A makeshift memorial at the scene symbolizes the loss to her family and friends.

“She was a good person, hard-working. She raised her daughter. She was real kind. She make everybody laugh. She had a big smile,” said her sister.

According to a Cleveland police report, investigators are looking through video from surveillance cameras near the scene, including at a local elementary school.

The victim’s sister says she has watched some of the disturbing video.

“They was going so fast, it had to be like 80 miles per hour and it was like, flash, and all you see, you see her walking right here and just, just disappear and her body just fall on the ground,” she said.

Keisha Garner’s family is asking anyone with information to contact Cleveland police.

“You can’t just keep going after you hit somebody like that, it’s un-human, like, she was somebody,” her sister said.