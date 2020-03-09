Family searching for answers after woman killed in hit-and-run in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A family is searching for answers after they said their loved one was tragically killed in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened around midnight near the intersection of East 55th and Payne Avenue in Cleveland. The woman reportedly died a few hours later at the hospital.

Kevin Veal said his sister-in-law, who was battling cancer, went to the gas station across the street from her home to get something to eat. When she was walking back home she was struck by a vehicle.

“He struck her and left her there,” Veal told the I-TEAM. “He didn’t even bother to call 911, he just left her.”

The family says an officer saw her in the street and stopped.

“If anyone saw anything please, please let police know,” Veal said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or visit www.25CRIME.com to submit a tip.