AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. in the 120 block of West Tallmadge.

Akron Fire tells FOX 8 everyone made it safely out of the home.

Firefighters are still on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

