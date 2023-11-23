CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – It was a busy Thanksgiving morning and afternoon for the staff and volunteers at the Village Gardens restaurant, which is just how they want it.

“It’s our 15th year of free Thanksgiving dinner, supplying anybody and everybody that comes in here,” owner Tom Metlovsky said.

Tom and his daughters Lauren Metlovski and Stephanie Petrovski are happy to give back to their community because it allows them to honor Vicky Metlovski, who passed away from cancer 10 years ago.

“Ever since then, we’ve kind of just wanted to do it her way, how she wanted it done, and to give back to our community and to just say thank you to everyone that has supported us throughout these 36-plus years,” Lauren said.

Each year, the event grows larger and larger.

“We’re trying to reach about 175 to 200 dinners per year,” Tom said. “Over the years, we’ve done quite well, and we’re blessed that I have so many great friends that are volunteering their time to help me out and make this such a successful event.”

Proceeds will be donated to benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club, which is another way to honor Vicky.

“Any donation we receive at the end of the night, we count it and then all of that goes to the Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club,” Petrovski said. “It’s a local club here that helps cancer patients so they’re taking them to treatments, helping them at home or helping with some bills. It’s all volunteer and it’s just an amazing thing that anybody could help any cancer patient with.”

Keeping their community fed and their hearts full.

“It’s just so awesome, man,” Tom said. “I love doing it. Just love doing it. Just to see the smile of people’s faces. It’s just absolutely fantastic.”