Family reportedly went camping after Brian Laundrie returned home without fiancé Gabby Petito

FLORIDA (WJW) — The timeline of what happened after Brian Laundrie returned home to Florida and before his fiancé Gabby Petito was reported missing is starting to fill in. Yet plenty of questions linger.

FOX News confirmed that, earlier this month, Laundrie’s family had checked in at a place called Fort De Soto Park about 75 miles north of their North Port, Florida, home and spent the night.

Going off a tip obtained by Duane Chapman (aka Dog the Bounty Hunter), who had entered in on the search for the currently-missing Laundrie this weekend, FOX News reportedly obtained documents that show the family stayed at the park Sept. 6-Sept. 8, but not Sept. 1-3, like Chapman had first announced.

Laundrie reportedly came back to Florida on Sept. 1, but Petito was not reported missing until Sept. 11. Her body was later found at Grand Teton Nation Park.

This new information lines up with a tip provided by the family’s neighbors, who said they saw the family packing up a camper and leaving about one week after Laundrie returned home without the 22-year-old Petito.

The FBI has now issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after Petito’s disappearance. Authorities continue to search the Carlton Reserve in Florida, where Laundrie was last seen.

Today, Petito’s family spoke in a press conference for the first time (as seen in the video at the top of the story).

“For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency,” family lawyer Richard Stafford said at the conference.