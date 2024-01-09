[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old Glenville High School athlete shot and killed on Friday is being remembered as an “excellent young man.”

Te’Vion Rondale Cunningham attended Ginn Academy and New Beginnings Driving School, and was an intern at Lincoln Electric, according to a statement from Cunningham’s family, released Tuesday.

Cunningham was shot at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, along Seabrooke Avenue in Euclid, the FOX 8 I-Team first reported on Saturday.

With heavy hearts The Cunningham and Hill family acknowledges the passing of our beloved Te’Vion Rondale Cunningham. Te’Vion was an excellent young man, not perfect but excellence doesn’t require perfection. He attended Ginn Academy and New Beginnings Driving school. Te’Vion had an internship at Lincoln Electric, he played on the Glenville High Schools football team which recently won back to back championships. He also played on the basketball team. He had an incredible sense of humor and an infectious smile. He will be truly missed. Thanks for your prayers and condolences. The family of Te’Vion Rondale Cunningham

Cunningham’s teammates and coaches on the Glenville Tarblooders called Cunningham an “exceptional individual who brought so much joy, love and positivity into our lives.”

“Their presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing them,” it reads. “In this time of profound grief, let us come together to support one another. Our thoughts and prayers are with Te’Vion’s family and friends who are experiencing unimaginable sorrow.”

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District also said in a statement: “We extend our deepest condolences on this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time, and we respect their privacy during this ongoing investigation.”

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Euclid police at 216-731-1234.