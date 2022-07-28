Warning: The video above may be disturbing to viewers

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The family of a man shot and killed by a Maple Heights police officer released police body camera video that they say proves he was unarmed and unjustly shot.

The shooting happened at Buckeye Road and McCurdy Avenue in Cleveland around 4:15 a.m. on May 30.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, who is investigating the use of force, preliminary indicates the officers were pursuing a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting in Maple Heights.

Cleveland Emergency Medical Service transported the man, identified as 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings, of Cleveland, with a gunshot wound to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the video released by the family, you hear the officer’s stress increasing during the vehicle pursuit, but then also Catchings being shot in the back while trying to jump a fence.

“Mr. Catchings exited the car and ran out of fear and as he was climbing the fence out of fear, he was shot in the back. At no point in time was he a threat to the Maple Heights police officer,” said family attorney Stanley Jackson.

“I’m just trying to get justice for my son. He did not deserve this,” said Sandrina Fields, Catchings’ mother.

The attorney says they’re asking Maple Heights to be transparent about releasing information on officers involved in the incident and body camera videos from the scene.

“We just want everything to be open, to be objective,” he said. “We also want them to stop chases at this moment until they can figure out exactly what policy… they need to do a deep-dive research on a better way to be involved in a chase.”

The Maple Heights Police Department released the following statement:

“We have no information to release about the shooting investigation as that is being handled by the Cleveland Police Department. Also, at this time, we are not releasing any new information about the officer involved.”