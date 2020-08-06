Family putting up billboard to help gather new leads in unsolved murder case of grandmother

*Watch our report above on a vigil previously planned in her honor.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The family of a grandmother murdered while walking her dog on Cleveland’s west side is putting up a billboard to try to drum up tips in the case.

58-year-old Sheila Wallace was shot three times in McGowan Park, steps from her home, in January 2019. The case remains unsolved.

“It’s been horrible. We miss our mom every day,” her daughter Katie Wallace said. “We’re scared to go out in the neighborhood, because the guy is still out there.”

Wallace said her family is planning to put up a billboard in the neighborhood, along West 130th Street, later this month.

“We just are heartbroken, and we want justice. And we’re sick of not having any leads, not having any answers, and we’re hoping this will maybe shake some information loose,” Wallace said. “Someone has to know something.”

She said the family hopes it will generate tips that can help bring the killer to justice.

Sheila Wallace was an administrative assistant at the Cleveland Clinic, an active churchgoer and a volunteer with the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps.

“The world’s a lot darker without her in it, and she deserves justice. We deserve justice,” Wallace said. “If anyone knows anything, please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tips can be made anonymously.

A $5,000 reward is available in the case.

