SULLIVAN, Ohio (WJW)- With gas prices skyrocketing to new record highs, the family-owned Ohio Fuel Stop are struggling to have their old pumps keep up.

FOX 8 News first visited the station in 2008 when gas prices first reached $4 a gallon.

At that time, the station, which has been owned by the same family for more than 30 years, had pumps that could not go past $2.99 a gallon.

The price at the pump was set to half of the retail price, which was then doubled at check out.

Those pumps were upgraded with kits that allowed them to go to $3.99 a gallon.

While gas rose again above $3 a gallon between 2012 and 2014, the station began a fourth upgrade replacing its aging pumps with newer ones that could accommodate the increase.

“Since then, we have upgraded the pumps from the new pumps where they would not go over $4, we had to upgrade to the new digital style pumps where now these are getting outdated,” said the owner, who only goes by the initials A.J.

But with gas on the rise, the upgrades to the pumps are also now hampered by challenges in the supply chain.

The newest pump took nine months to replace and an old, rusted, out-of-service pump next to it is hoped to be next.

“We are waiting on this pump to come in and upgrade that one, but also with not having enough inventory in the market, the prices of each and every unit have gone up three times or more,” said A.J.

The owners say they make only about two cents per gallon on each gallon they sell, less if their customers are using credit cards to pay for their gas.

They are grateful for the support they have from their loyal customers and urge everyone to patronize small business across the area, knowing how they have struggled through the pandemic and now with the rising cost of everything.

The new upgraded pumps are expected to be able to top out at $9.99 a gallon and A.J. says they hope when they are all installed, it will be the last upgrade they will ever have to do.

“Let’s hope we never have to see that high of prices any time, at least not in our lifetime,” said A.J.