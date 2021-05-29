Family on a mission for answers nearly 2 years after Rocky River Reservation murders

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Family members of two people who were killed at the Rocky River Reservation nearly 2 years ago, put up signs Saturday asking for tips in the case.

The victims are 33-year-old Katherine Brown of Fairview Park and 40-year-old Carnell Sledge of North Olmsted.

Carnell Sledge and Kate Brown

Both had been shot. Their bodies were found just after 5 p.m. on June 4, 2019 north of the Lorain Rd. bridge near Valley Parkway.

“Precious lives were lost that day,” Carnell’s father, Carl Sledge told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Kate Brown’s father Tom also spoke to the I-Team.

“I want people to know the last two years have been torture for our family. Been absolute torture,” Tom Brown said.

Little information has been released from Metroparks police on the case.

“At this point, nothing’s ruled out. We don’t know what happened here.” Spokesperson Jacqueline Gerling

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. You do not have to leave your name. A tip leading to an arrest could be worth a reward of $100,000.

Continuing coverage on the case here.