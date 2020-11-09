‘No parent should have to bury their 22-month-old daughter’: Family sues Cuyahoga County family services for child’s death

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Dayou Bruce and William Sizemore, Jr. announced Monday that they are filing a lawsuit against the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services.

Their daughter, 22-month-old Mandisa Sizemore, choked to death in June.

Mandisa Sizemore Photo credit: The Cochran Firm

She was in temporary custody of a foster mother and under the care of the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services at the time.

Mandisa died June 16.

The parents say they were not alerted about their child’s death.

They say they were at DCFS the following day to ask about their child’s care when they learned she had died.

The family has called for an investigation into the death and an overhaul of DCFS.

Neither the family nor DCFS has said why the child was placed in foster care.

The suit names DCF, County Executive Armond Buddish, the foster mother, and multiple social workers.

It says Mandisa was “severely, physically, and psychologically abused and neglected” by her foster mother, which led to her death.

The parents say they filed a report about the alleged abuse in February of 2020.

They say Mandisa suffered a “split, swollen, and bruised face and broken blood vessel in her eye.”

The parents say DCF failed to investigate and failed to protect her.

Mandisa choked to death on playing cards in June.

“No parent should have to bury their 22-month-old daughter,” William Sizemore, Jr. said at the press conference.

FOX 8 reached out to Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services.

They say they will review the lawsuit.

DCF has faced similar suits recently.

The Cuyahoga County Council approved a $3 million settlement in June for Mickhal Garrett.

He sued Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services over the death of his daughter, 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.