Family of star football player gunned down in 2017 to host ‘call for justice’ event this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A local mother who lost her son to random gun violence said she won’t stop fighting until his killer caught.

“It’s heartbreaking and I would never want a parent to feel like me,” said Neicey Bryant.

It’ll be three years this summer since 17-year-old Michael Chappman was shot in a drive-by shooting on Ansel Road near Kenmoore in Cleveland.

Chappman was a standout football player and team leader at John Hay High School, who was strictly focused on practice and his summer job.

Bryant said he was walking to the store on July 6, 2017 and stopped to talk to a friend he hadn’t seen in awhile when a gunman opened fire.

Cleveland police said a silver Jeep Liberty was seen speeding away from the scene, and they’ve been seeking information about the driver ever since.

Michael survived the initial shooting, but then passed away suddenly two weeks later from complications.

“As a mother, I am asking the public to please help me solve my son's case, that’s all I’m asking,” said Bryant.

Michael's death devastated the football community and touched people across Northeast Ohio and beyond, including a mother and documentary filmmaker.

Jenn Williams said she was heartsick hearing about the shooting, in part because her own son was about Michael's age at the time.

Now she and many other concerned citizens are joining together with Bryant to hold “A Call for Justice” event this Saturday called #DoItFor10, which was his jersey number.

The event, which will include motivational speakers, starts at 5:00 p.m. at Sadie's Social Complex located at 5411 Warrensville Center Rd in Maple Heights.

They’re hoping someone will see the event and finally feel compelled to come forward.

“We hope to truly bring justice, to bring about the tip that cracks the case,” said Williams.

Anyone with information can call Cleveland police directly or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

