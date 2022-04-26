CLEVELAND (JW)– A local family continues to search for justice 15 years after their son was murdered.

On April 26, 2007, the parents of 27-year-old Jermayne Mitchell received a call that would change their lives forever. Their son had been shot and killed.

“I don’t look forward to this time of year, but the only satisfying thing is that, I do know where he is because he has accepted the Lord and I know that he’s in heaven and we will see him again one day,” said Vivian Mitchell, his mother.

One by one, relatives and friends of Jermayne released doves, a symbol of love and peace, into the air at the Cleveland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Highland Hills Tuesday evening.

“All the time here we could have had, plans we had to do, things together could never be realized and I miss him so much,” said Pastor Henry Mitchell, his father.

They gathered at his gravesite to remember Jermayne exactly 15 years after he was gunned down near a Euclid apartment complex near East 260th Street and Knuth Avenue. At the time, police said robbery appeared to be the motive.

“This day never gets easier, but it gets tolerable,” said Nakia Mitchell, his sister.

“It’s devastating because of that, there’s no closure,” said his mother.

Loved ones prayed and shared stories, hoping someday they will get the answers they’ve been wanting for a decade and a half.

“April 26th has changed drastically for me since 2007, a part of my heart is torn,” Nakia said.

Jermayne Mitchell

“We do pray that God will give this family comfort somehow, some way, the perpetrator of this will be brought to justice and all we ask is for justice and peace and understanding,” prayed close family friend Bob McDouguald.

Jermayne’s mother said although her family wants to find out who took their son away from them, they will remain at peace even if they never do.

“Whoever did it, if they’re still alive, they haven’t gotten away with anything because God knows,” she said.

Jermayne had a 6-month-old son when he was killed. That son is now 15 years old. He was able to listen in on the memorial by video phone.

We reached out to Euclid police for an update on the case, but so far have not heard back from them.