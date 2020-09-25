Family of murdered 8-year-old calls for end to Akron gun violence

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The family of 8-year-old MiKayla Pickett will hold an event Friday afternoon as they called for an end to gun violence in the city of Akron.

The “Save Our Children SOS” walk begins at 1 p.m. at the intersection of Roselle Avenue and Manchester Road, where the little girl was killed.

MiKayla was at a birthday party at a house on Roselle Avenue on Aug. 14 when a suspect or suspects fired shots. A 14-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives put up $2,500.

