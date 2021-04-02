Family of missing Lorain man found dead to speak about investigation

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The family of a man whose body was found Sunday in Lake Erie plans to speak about the investigation Friday.

Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona

Nathan Orona, 20, and Alaina Camacho, 18, were last seen February 1 at Orona’s apartment building on Oneil Blvd. in Lorain.

A fisherman found Orona’s body in Lake Erie on March 28.

Camacho’s body was found on Monday nearby in her car.

(FOX 8 photo)

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources searched the Hot Waters Marina area with sonar.

Investigators believe the deaths were accidental, although they are still waiting on event data from a vehicle recorder and results from the autopsies.

Orona’s family plans to speak at noon. Camacho’s family is not expected to be there.

