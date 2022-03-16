CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The family of a Canton man shot and killed by police just minutes into the new year will file a lawsuit.

James Williams‘ family members and their attorney will hold a news conference at noon on Wednesday.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Jan. 1 at the 46-year-old’s home on 10th Street Southwest in Canton. Williams’ wife, Marquetta Williams, said her husband was shooting his AR-15 into the air to celebrate the new year.

“He went back out about 12:05 a.m. to go shoot some more and when he went out there, he started shooting and next thing I know, he said he got shot and he stumbled back into the house and made it up the stairs into the living room and before he collapsed. He said ‘they shot me’ and collapsed,” Marquetta Williams said.

According to the police body camera video, an officer walked up to the house and heard the gunshots. He then opened fired. On the video, the officer can be heard yelling, “Shots fired, shots fired! Police, get down!”