Family of Las Vegas officer shot in head during protest says he is paralyzed, unable to speak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After the outpouring of support shared on “Shay Day” held earlier this week, the family of injured Metro Officer Shay Mikalonis gave an update on his condition Saturday.

“Words cannot being to express how grateful we feel,” the family wrote in a post published on Facebook. “We, as a family, want to say thank you Las Vegas for your continuing support of Shay.”

The Mikalonis family shared that Officer Shay is paralyzed from the neck down and is unable to speak.

The 29-year-old Metro officer was shot in the head during a protest in front of Circus Circus Hotel & Casino on the evening of Monday, June 1.

“Shay is awake and seems to recognize his family members,” the family added. They went on to thank the medical staff at UMC Trauma who have been treating Shay since he was injured earlier this month.

Shay’s family says he’s “tentatively been accepted to one of the best spine rehabilitation centers in the country,” where he will soon continue treatment. The family did not release the name of the center, but will “when the time is right.”

Shay, who’s family says is a “big time” Vegas Golden Knights fan was given a Knights jersey signed by the team.

Vegas Golden Knights jersey signed and given to Officer Shay Mikalonis. Photo courtesy: LVMPD Dispatch/Twitter

“That jersey will go with Shay to the rehabilitation center, so he will always have a slice of home with him. Thank you Golden Knights!” the Mikalonis family wrote.

Las Vegas community members sign banner to share well wishes for Officer Shay Mikalonis’ recovery. Photo taken on “Shay Day,” June 11.

Organizers prepare for the donation drive, raising money for Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family. Photo taken on “Shay Day,” June 11.

The Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF) sell t-shirts to raise money for Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family. Photo taken on “Shay Day,” June 11.

IPOF shares a photo of their message for Officer Shay.

The Injured Police Officer’s Fund (IPOF) held a donation drive for Shay on Thursday and recognized the day as “Shay Day.” Thousands of community members showed up and gave their support by giving money or buying a t-shirt to help with Mikalonis’ medical expenses.

Below is the full statement from Shay’s stepfather:

Edgar Samaniego, the man accused of shooting Officer Shay Mikalonis, is facing charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a gun in a prohibited area.

According to Samaniego’s arrest report, he was not part of the protest. He happened to be staying the nearby Travelodge and fired into the crowd, hitting Mikalonis.

If you would like to send a monetary donation to help with Officer Shay’s medical expenses, please click HERE.