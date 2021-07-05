Family of eagles seen perched at Sandy Ridge Reservation in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Right on cue for the patriotic-themed long weekend, a family of eagles were spotted perched together at Sandy Ridge Reservation in North Ridgeville Monday morning.

Three juvenile eagles appeared to be working on learning to fly, while being closely watched by their parents.

Find out more about the spot, which is part of the Lorain County Metro Parks right here. Bird watchers are reminded to never get too close to the animals when observing them. While more eagles continue to be seen in Ohio as of recent, they are still an endangered species