(WJW) – It’s been one week since Lachelle Jordan, 30, went missing just days before she was set to testify in a rape case.

Her disappearance led to an all-out search by Cleveland police and public pleas for her safe return by family members.

Then, late Thursday night – five days after her disappearance – the Cleveland EMT miraculously limped into a convenience store on the city’s north side. The twin sister and mother of two was alive.

Now, for the first time since her return home, Jordan’s family plans to hold a press conference to update the public. That press conference will take place at 5 p.m.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance.

The FOX 8 I-Team revealed that Jordan had been filing police reports for months about getting stalked and living in fear.

The I-Team found she had filed at least 11 police reports since the beginning of this year. Reports for someone stalking her, violating a protection order, and damaging her home. Even firing a gunshot into the house.

Jordan was set to be a key witness in a rape case against 65-year-old Micahel Stennett.

Stennett was arrested Monday and accused of menacing and stalking Jordan for months.

He allegedly would stand outside her house and show up to her emergency scenes.

Police though have not charged Stennett in connection to Jordan’s disappearance.

