Family of Brecksville boy hit while riding bike shares his recovery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A little more than a year after he was hit while riding his bicycle the family of Christian Busch of Brecksville is sharing his remarkable recovery.

Busch was riding his bicycle near his family’s home on May 24 as his mother was preparing to go to a family gathering.

Philip Mann was driving south on Brecksville Road, heading home when he witnessed the crash.

“He made a hard impact right there on the right side of his body as he went across and so we just all slammed on our brakes and I got out of the car and ran to him,” said Mann, a healthcare worker who immediately began rescue breathing.

“He wasn’t breathing, and he was very badly injured. His face was very swollen. I could tell he had a lot of broken bones so we kind of stabilized his head and turned him over,” he said.

Busch’s mother, Martha Neff, says she was calling for her son, unaware of the crash, and then tried his cell phone.

“I called his phone and I got MetroHealth that’s how I found out there was a car accident,” said Neff.

“I mean we didn’t know he was going to make it at all. In the beginning it was whether or not he was going to live, they said if he makes it past ten days,” said Busch’s sister Courtney Covert.

The days turned to weeks.

One month later Bush started working with MetroHealth therapist Tracey Kosunik.

“He had brain injury so that’s always significant and then he also had respiratory issues so he required a trach for breathing which often limits somebody’s ability to communicate,” said Kosunik.

Month after month passed and while the country was concerned with a global pandemic, Busch was enduring a grueling recovery process with the encouragement of his family, the help of MetroHealth therapists and the support of many others.

“Well he has always been a stubborn, very determined individual always wanting to get his point across, that’s been Christian all his life,” said Neff.

“The second I met Christian I knew he was a fighter, and he would do it and he would break all those barriers down as he did,” said MetroHealth therapist Amy Lengyel.

By September, he had finally made it home.

Busch walked into Brecksville Broadview Heights High School to a hero’s welcome.

He was even able to attend prom.

“He’s getting back into the pool, he rode a bike again, so he’s come back at least 90-95 percent which is just incredible,” said Covert.

“At first he couldn’t even hold his head up on his own. He couldn’t sit in a wheelchair unsupported, couldn’t sit at all unsupported and now he is able to walk and dance. He went to prom and danced with his girlfriend,” she added.

Busch will return to his high school once again as a senior. His mom believes there is nothing stopping him from returning to 100-percent.

“I’m just filled with gratitude; I mean, when I watch the updates online and the video yesterday most recently, I’m just filled with gratitude. I’m so grateful to see God’s redeeming work and all the help that Christian has had and all the support,” said Mann, who Busch’s family credits with saving his life.

“He’s defying the odds and it just makes me so happy.”