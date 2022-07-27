UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The family of the 14-year-old who drowned while on an outing with the Ellet High football team has hired an attorney.

Attorney Allen Tittle of Tittle & Perlmuter said in a press release that their firm is now investigating the death of Toshaye Pope.

Pope drowned at Melanie Lake last week.

According to the family’s attorney, at the time, Pope was “under the supervision” of the Akron Public Schools System, the Ellet High School Football Program, and Melanie Lake, Inc.

“At the time of his death, he was attending a football team event at Melanie Lake, though his parents were never informed of the team’s plans until they received a phone call from law enforcement to rush to the hospital,” said the law firm in a release.

Pope was a student-athlete and incoming freshman at Akron Early College High School. The attorney explains that because Pope’s specialty school does not have a football team, he was permitted to play at Ellet High School.

“This family is heartbroken and in grief because of the loss of their son. This young man was the

kind of son every parent would hope for – not only was he a scholar-athlete, but also his positive

personality could light up the room,” said Tittle. “A freshman football player’s family should not have to worry about whether their son is going to come home from team events.”

The family attorney said the firm will investigate whether safety rules were followed.

Akron Public Schools released a statement following the incident:

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened,” Christine Fowler Mack, APS Superintendent. “We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

A managing partner of Melanie Lake also released a statement:

“We are heartbroken about this tragic accident!! The safety of everyone who comes to swim at our park is our utmost priority! At the time of the accident, we had five lifeguards on duty,” Jeremy Caudill wrote. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of this young man who have suffered this horrific loss!!! Our Melanie Lake Family is thinking about you and mourning with you.”

The family’s attorney is asking supporters for their prayers. A GoFundME account has also been set up to help the family cover costs of Pope’s funeral.

Fox 8 is reaching out to Akron Public Schools for further comment.