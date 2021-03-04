Family of 19-year-old shot and killed by CMHA officer to hold news conference

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The family of a man shot and killed by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Police were looking for a car involved in a shooting when they came across Arthur Keith on Haltnorth Walk, in the area of East 55th Street and Woodland Avenue in Cleveland, on Nov. 13.

The CMHA officer ordered him out of the vehicle. The Cleveland Division of Police said he pointed a gun at the officer, the officer fired and the suspect ran. Keith collapsed and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Cleveland police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The 19-year-old’s family recently received a copy of the autopsy. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Keith suffered a gunshot wound in the back.