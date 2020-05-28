Family of 13-year-old killed in Cleveland police chase files lawsuit

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND – The family of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman is expected to announce Thursday they are taking legal action against Cleveland police.

The teen’s family and her attorneys are expected to talk to the media around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Chappman was killed in December of 2019 following a police chase and crash.

The incident started with a carjacking on Cleveland’s west side on Dec. 20.

Investigators said Cleveland police chased the suspects on Interstate 90 before the stolen car crashed on Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

Chappman was walking on the sidewalk when she was hit.

Two 15-year-old suspects were arrested.

The family’s attorneys have said previously the chase violated the Cleveland Division of Police policies and state of Ohio law by not considering other people’s safety.

Chappman, who friends called Mimi, was a sixth-grader at Superior Elementary School.

Her family said she was walking to the East Cleveland Public Library, where she spent much of her free time, at the time of the crash.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says he believes the officers involved in the chase acted properly.

The family filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, naming several Cleveland police officers as defendants.

The suit maintains the officers’ actions during the chase were in violation of Cleveland police policy and Ohio law.

“As a direct and proximate result of the actions of the defendants in the complaint, Tamia died from injuries she sustained in a car crash,” the lawsuit states.

