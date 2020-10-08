Family mourning loss of mother and fashion model murdered in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — She was a mother, a model and aspiring actress, but the life of an East Cleveland woman was cut short just as she was starting to live out her dreams.

Euclid police have two men in custody, charged with her murder.

“She did New York Fashion Week, she did Detroit Fashion Week, she did a lot of local modeling here in Cleveland, so when she came in and said she was going to London, that’s the happiest I’ve seen her,” said Rochelle Moore, the victim’s mother.

34-year old Shalaymiah Moore of East Cleveland had dreams of becoming a model and they were coming true. Her mother says she was anxiously looking forward to walking the runway in London this February.

“You wiped out her life when she first was at the top of her game,” said her mother.

Around 3:20 a.m. on October 2, Euclid police were called to Lake Shore Boulevard near East 204th Street. Investigators say Shalaymiah and a friend were talking inside her car parked in his driveway. They notice two men walking up to the vehicle. Two shots were fired as Shalaymiah tried to drive away.

“Came over to her windshield and shot her in the back, they shot her in the back,” said Moore.

According to a police report, the woman and her friend were able to run away, jump a fence, and get to a neighbor’s house for help.

The neighbors said off camera they tried to help out the best way they could, thought she might even survive and were devastated when they learned she died.

“They didn’t get the car, they didn’t get her purse, her purse, her car, her I-phone is in the car, so what did they take, what did they get, other than her 34 years of life?” asked the mother.

Shayme, as her family calls her, was a nursing assistant, who worked with the elderly, and mother to a 13-year old son, Jeremiah.

“He asked us the question… why did it have to be my mom… how do you explain that to a 13-year old?” said Moore.

20-year old Daylonta Jones and 21-year old Curtin Gatheright are charged with aggravated robbery and murder, police said.

“They took away everything that she had worked those 34 years for, they took it away from her and they took away my daughter that I molded and loved and nurtured and coached all through those years… They took that away from me too,” said Moore.

Both suspects are being held inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

