SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A Sheffield Lake family lost their home in a fire and their two dogs died, according to the Sheffield Lake Fire Department.

Fire Chief David Novak said they were told a neighbor entered the burning home to alert the family there was a fire and they quickly starting searching for him.

The neighbor had to be helped out of the home as it was “fully involved,” amid “heavy fire conditions,” Novak said. The man was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, he added.

“Unfortunately two dogs perished in the fire,” Novak said.

Multiple fire departments assisted in putting out the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, but due to the severity of the fire, the family is staying with relatives he said.

He added that the fire happened Friday night and that the cause of the fire is being investigated.