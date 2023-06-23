FISHERS, Indiana (WJW) – A family of four had to act quickly when their boat burst into flames on an Indiana reservoir Thursday evening.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, the family took their boat out onto the Geist Reservoir around 5:30 p.m. Soon after, they had to jump into the water when flames started shooting up from the engine.

According to officials, they were rescued by people on a nearby boat. They suffered from minor injuries.

Firefighters showed up on a Fishers Public Safety boat and put out the flames.

As seen in the intense video above, while a private towing company was leading the boat back to shore, the fire reignited and needed extinguished again.

Fire officials and the state’s natural resources department are investigating.

“We continue to monitor the area and are working with state and local officials for any environmental or safety concerns if they arise,” the fire department said Thursday.