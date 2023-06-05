CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A man, woman and a handful of pets made it out of a house fire Monday morning, the Canton Fire Department said, but needed medical attention.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 1700 block of Cherry Avenue Northeast around 8:15 a.m. for reports of a blaze coming from the first floor.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw the man and woman, both in their 20s, leaping out of the second floor window onto the ground. Racing to help the two, it was determined they did not have life-threatening injuries but they were still sent to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Firefighters then got to work extinguishing the blaze and were able to rescue two dogs and two cats from the home. The two cats needed to be revived and are in now in the care of the Stark County Humane Society. The dogs were reportedly released to family.

Firefighters put the estimate for the structure loss at $17,325. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.