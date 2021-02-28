Family holds balloon release on birthday of teen shot and killed by CMHA officer

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The family of Arthur Keith is holding a balloon release on what would have been his 20th birthday today.

The teen was shot and killed by an officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department last November.

According to a preliminary report, CMHA officers had found a vehicle parked that was similar to one possibly involved in a shooting.

Officers asked the man, identified as Keith, sitting in the car to get out, police said.

Police said Keith pointed a gun at the officer and the officer shot him as he ran.

His family said they were told a different story by witnesses, who said he was shot in the back as he ran away from an officer after he attempted to question him. They have demanded police release surveillance video from the scene that may have recorded what happened.

CMHA released the following statement in December:

“At this time, the fatal shooting that took place on November 13, 2020 involving a CMHA Police Officer remains under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police. They are in possession of the Network Video Recorder (NVR) for cameras in the area of the shooting, which is itself evidence in the investigation. CMHA recognizes the need for transparency throughout this process, and we remain committed to fully cooperate with investigators to discover the facts of that evening.”

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police told FOX 8 on Sunday the matter is still under investigation.

The family’s attorney, Stanley Jackson with the Cochran Firm, will attend the balloon release and provide a public statement.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 2530 Bundy Drive in Cleveland.