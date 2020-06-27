‘Family Guy’ and ‘The Simpsons’ no longer having white actors voice non-white characters

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2010 file photo, actor and show co-creator Mike Henry appears with signage for his animated series “The Cleveland Show” at a panel discussion at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif. The show was a spin-off from the long-running series “Family Guy.” Henry, announced Friday, June 26, that he will no longer voice the black character Cleveland Brown on “Family Guy.” The spin-off series was canceled after its fourth season in 2013. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — “Family Guy” voice actor Mike Henry said Friday he is stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the Fox animated series.

Henry wrote on Twitter that he will stop playing the show’s main African American character because “persons of color should play characters of color.”

It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role. pic.twitter.com/FmKasWITKT — Mike Henry (@mikehenrybro) June 26, 2020

The 54-year-old voice actor, who is a white man, has voiced the character since the series’ debut in 1999.

“The Simpsons,” the longest-running prime-time scripted series, and also happens to be annimated, also released a statement today saying that “moving forward, ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” Variety reported.

Hank Azaria, who played the Indian-American character Apu, announced he would no longer voice that role back in January.

These decisions come after voice actors Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell — who are white — pulled out of their roles to recast their biracial characters with someone of color. Slate played the mixed-raced Missy on Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Bell was voiced as Molly on Apple TV Plus’s “Central Park.”

Slate said she initially reasoned that she could play her character, because Molly’s mother is Jewish and white, just like her mom. But now, she understands that her initial thoughts were wrong.

“I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed,” Slate said. “That it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing Missy, I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people.”

