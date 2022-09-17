*Related coverage above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fall, with its stunning leaves and pumpkins and apples and cooler weather, officially arrives Sept. 22. So we’ve compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.

Obviously, there are plenty of festivals taking place this autumn, but here we’ve only included those that specifically celebrate the season in some way and do not involve Halloween (that’s a whole other list).

Check out this list below.

Northeast Ohio Family-Friendly Fall Festivals

Yankee Peddler Festival

Clay’s Park Resort, Canal Fulton

Sept. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25

Get a taste of pioneer America with the 49th iteration of this annual event. Learn, eat, purchase handmade crafts and see what it may have been like to live 200 years ago.

(Photo courtesy: Yankee Peddler)

Lehman’s Hardware Fall Festival

Lehman’s, 4779 Kidron Road, Kidron

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cow cuddling? Yes, that’s part of the fun at Lehman’s — a store working to help people achieve a simpler life — people get to meet Hoss the cow and even take photos with the animal. Those interested in learning more about homesteading can hang out with YouTubers Doug and Stacy.

SouthPark Fall Festival

SouthPark Mall, 500 SouthPark Center, Strongsville

Sept. 23-Sept. 24, various times

A bubble show and a Jungle Terry animal show is just some of the entertainment featured at this fall festival aimed at kids. Find a full list of activities by day right here.

Stow Historical Society Harvest Festival

Heritage Reserve Park, Stow

Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with free tours of historic houses, families can help stir apple butter and see what the blacksmith is up to during this two-day harvest festival. Expect live music and handmade crafts for sale. Money made during the event goes to help preserve Stow’s history.

Getty Images photo

Old West Pumpkin Fest

Rockn’ R Ranch, 19066 East River Road, Columbia Station

Every fall weekend starting Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.; Tickets $13, kids under 2 are free

Hayrides, pumpkins, face painting, a petting zoo and fair food all in one spot, that’s what the Old West Pumpkin Fest is all about.

Brooklyn Fall Festival

Veterans Memorial Park, Memphis Avenue, Brooklyn

Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

While we don’t know much yet about this year’s iteration, in year’s past, the event has included music, games, pumpkin painting, hayrides and food trucks.

Norton Cider Festival

Columbia Woods Park, Norton

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, hours vary

There’s a parade and fireworks during this festival that celebrates all things apple cider. Also expect plenty of live music and even an apple-decorating contest.

Aurora Fall Festival

Sunny Lake Park, 885 East Mennonite Road, Aurora

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

So far the plans for the event include games, live music and a bevy of food stands.

Hale Farm Harvest Festival

Hale Farm, Oak Hill Road, Bath

Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s harvest time at the farm. So visitors can celebrate fall with the apple cider press, pumpkin patch, wagon rides and farm animals.

Chardon Fall Fest

Chardon Square, Hambden Street, Chardon

Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarecrow making, getting your face painted and listening to live music are only some of the fun things families can partake in during this fall event.

Woollybear Festival

Downtown Vermilion

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The annual Woollybear Festival (and parade), which legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard helped start, is back in action for its 50th year. The event celebrates the woollybear caterpillar, which, according to legend, can help people determine how harsh the upcoming winter is going to be.

Boardman Rotary Oktoberfest

Boardman Township Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Road

Sunday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tickets $5

Organizers say the event is one of the largest day-long arts and crafts festival in the area. This year, eventgoers can enjoy delicious fair food and live music. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club.

Apple Butter Festival

9367 Brecksville Road, Brecksville

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Time to come out for fresh apple butter slathered on big slices of bread. Tour the Squire Rich Museum and learn about an old house while you’re at it.

Geauga County Apple Butter Festival

Chardon Square, Hambden Street, Chardon

Oct. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hosted by Geauga County Historical Society’s Century Village Museum, this two-day festival not only features freshly-made apple butter, but plenty of kite flying and other fun family activities.

Solon Fall Festival

Solon Community Park, Som Center Road, Solon

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So much fall in one place. It’s a celebration of the season with crafters, artisans, live music, food trucks and pumpkin decorating opportunities.

Berea Harvest Festival

Coe Lake Park, Berea

Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Bounce houses and fireworks at one event? Yes, the festival is here to provide entertainment for the whole family all day long getting people excited for fall and all that entails.

***

Fairs are not a part of the list, but they certainly help transition the year from summer into fall. The last area fair of the year is kicking off the week of Oct. 2 with the Loudonville Independent Fair in Ashland County. Find a full list of local county fairs right here.

Any other area fall festivals we may have missed? Let us know at tips@fox8.com.