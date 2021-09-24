Family-friendly fall and Halloween events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The weather is getting cooler and the leaves are starting to turn. That means falls\ has arrived in Northeast Ohio.

Check our list of family-friendly events in the area:

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

Select days Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. The Trick and Treats Fall Fest is a family-friendly event. Guests 13 and older cannot wear costumes. Tickets starting at $49.99.

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

Halloween Mini Mart

Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Signal Tree Event Space in Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron. Trick-or-treating for the kids, a selection of beer for the adults and 20 vendors.

Children’s Fall Fest

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bedford Commons. Face painting, pumpkin patch, singalongs and more.

Trick-or-Treat Fest

Fridays through Sunday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Access to 15 trick-or-treat stations, plus costumed characters and the Monster Mash Dance Party. Tickets are $19.95 for nonmembers.

Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Oct. 18, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

Treat or Treat at Classic Park

Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The Lake County Captains will host an event with candy stations, costume contests, costumed characters and inflatables. It is free.

Harvest Festival

Saturday, Oct. 16 at Coe Lake Park in Berea from noon to 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating on the trails. Magic show, mini pumpkin patch, food vendors and more.

Trick-or-Treat Trail

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Green Central Park. The Green Department of Parks and Recreation hosts the event.

Boo by the Woods

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Avon Lake Public Library. Wristbands go on sale for residents on Sept. 15 and nonresidents on Sept. 22.

Cuyahoga Falls Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Natatorium, Newberry Park, Ross Park, Oak Park, Quirk Cultural Center, Downview Sports Center, Water Works Park, Kennedy Park, Keyser Park and Babb Run Park. Each site features candy, character visits and city trucks.

Harvest Treats and Trucks

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dan Kostel Recreation Center in Garfield Heights. Treats for kids 12 and under while supplies last.

Canton Parks and Recreation Trunk-or-Treat

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stadium Park.

Parma Trunk or Treat

Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Make Believe Family Fun Center. Children go from car to car in the parking lot. Families can vote for their favorite. The event is free.

Aurora Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartman Park. Presented by the Aurora Parks and Recreation and Aurora Chamber of Commerce. Register online.

Drive-Thru Trick or Treat

Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Tontimonia City Park in Ravenna. Families must pre-register here.

Trick and Treats

Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Crocker Park. Free trick-or-treating, kid-friendly music, Crocker Park Express train rides and vendors.

(Want to add your event? Email jsteer@fox8.com.)