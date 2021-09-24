Family-friendly fall and Halloween events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The weather is getting cooler and the leaves are starting to turn. That means falls\ has arrived in Northeast Ohio.
Check our list of family-friendly events in the area:
Select days Sept. 18 through Oct. 31. The Trick and Treats Fall Fest is a family-friendly event. Guests 13 and older cannot wear costumes. Tickets starting at $49.99.
Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Signal Tree Event Space in Bounce Innovation Hub in Akron. Trick-or-treating for the kids, a selection of beer for the adults and 20 vendors.
Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bedford Commons. Face painting, pumpkin patch, singalongs and more.
Fridays through Sunday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Access to 15 trick-or-treat stations, plus costumed characters and the Monster Mash Dance Party. Tickets are $19.95 for nonmembers.
Treat or Treat at Classic Park
Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. The Lake County Captains will host an event with candy stations, costume contests, costumed characters and inflatables. It is free.
Saturday, Oct. 16 at Coe Lake Park in Berea from noon to 7:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating on the trails. Magic show, mini pumpkin patch, food vendors and more.
Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Green Central Park. The Green Department of Parks and Recreation hosts the event.
Saturday, Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Avon Lake Public Library. Wristbands go on sale for residents on Sept. 15 and nonresidents on Sept. 22.
Cuyahoga Falls Drive-Thru Trick or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Natatorium, Newberry Park, Ross Park, Oak Park, Quirk Cultural Center, Downview Sports Center, Water Works Park, Kennedy Park, Keyser Park and Babb Run Park. Each site features candy, character visits and city trucks.
Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dan Kostel Recreation Center in Garfield Heights. Treats for kids 12 and under while supplies last.
Canton Parks and Recreation Trunk-or-Treat
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Stadium Park.
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Make Believe Family Fun Center. Children go from car to car in the parking lot. Families can vote for their favorite. The event is free.
Aurora Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat
Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hartman Park. Presented by the Aurora Parks and Recreation and Aurora Chamber of Commerce. Register online.
Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Tontimonia City Park in Ravenna. Families must pre-register here.
Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. at Crocker Park. Free trick-or-treating, kid-friendly music, Crocker Park Express train rides and vendors.
(Want to add your event? Email jsteer@fox8.com.)