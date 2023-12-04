HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – Police in Houston are investigating the death of a woman who was found in the trunk of her own car.

On November 28, police say Idania Campos never arrived at school.

Family members pinged her phone and eventually tracked down her car.

Police say family members forced open the trunk of Campos’ car and found her body.

“I popped the trunk, and there she was, just laying there,” neighbor Jenna Gonzalez told ABC 13. “There was no way to save her. There was too much blood.”

Police say Campos had signs of trauma to the face.

Police identified the suspect as Ariel Cruz, who is Campos’ ex-boyfriend.

Police say Cruz was at the scene and helping the family search for Campos.

According to police, Cruz confessed to his Campos’ death.

Cruz reportedly told investigators he killed Campos because she broke up with him, according to his bail motion.