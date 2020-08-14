Family finds dog treading water in Lake Michigan four miles offshore, returns to owners

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WJW) — A dog was believed to have treaded water in Lake Michigan for nearly an hour four miles offshore before a family spotted and rescued the lucky girl.

WOOD-TV reports Jeannie Wilcox and her family were on a boating trip at the time, heading from Grand Haven to Frankfort.

About eight hours into the trip, she spotted something suspicious on the lake.

“I see this red animal in the lake, and I started screaming, ‘dog in the water!,’ Wilcox told WOOD-TV.

She said her family brought the dog up onto their swim platform and dried her off.

“She was obviously scared and cold,” she said.

After rescuing the pup, they traveled another four hours to Belmont, where they had the dog checked for a microchip. They were able to locate her owners, and they returned the dog.

“I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me. I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be,” Wilcox said.

