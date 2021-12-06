Family files lawsuit after jury doesn’t bring charges against Cleveland officer in Desmond Franklin shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Desmond Franklin‘s family is filing a civil rights lawsuit after a grand jury decided not to bring charges against an off-duty Cleveland police officer who shot and killed him last year.

Officer Jose Garcia was in civilian clothes on April 2020 when he stopped at a convenience store. He noticed Franklin and a teenaged passenger acting, in his own words, “suspicious” and they had a verbal confrontation.

Garcia left and minutes later ended up next to Franklin at an intersection.

Police reports claim Franklin pulled out a gun and Garcia shot him.

Franklin’s family claims he never pulled a gun and Garcia shot him without reason.

The grand jury determined that Officer Garcia acted in self defense.

Franklin’s family maintains it was not justified.