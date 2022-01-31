Family files lawsuit after alleged artificial insemination DNA mix-up

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A family is filing a lawsuit against Summa Health in Akron for an alleged insemination mix-up that happened in 1991.

The lawsuit is being filed after former fertility patients learned from a Christmas gift DNA test that, in an apparent mix-up of sperm samples, their daughter was fathered by a stranger, according to a release from the families attorney.

Attorneys at the law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise, who are representing the couple and their daughter, say further testing revealed that the sperm came from a different patient of their doctor.

The couple said thought they had undergone an intrauterine insemination procedure using the husband’s own genetic material, as was promised.

Summa Health released this statement:

“We are aware of an allegation that has been made claiming in 1991 a patient was artificially inseminated with the semen from a person who is not her husband. We take this allegation seriously and understand the impact this has on the family. At this point, we have not met with the family or conducted testing of our own. Given the very limited information that we have and the amount of time that has passed, it remains our hope that the attorneys representing the family will work with us to make that next step a priority.”

On Wednesday, the family’s attorneys will hold a news conference to discuss the lawsuit, which will be filed that day in the Court of Common Pleas in Summit County.