MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The family of 13-year-old Robyn Star Field is fighting to keep her killer behind bars.

37 years ago, the bright and bubbly teen was brutality murdered by a classmate after school. 15-year-old Warren Paxton Brown dumped her body in the Mill Stream Reservation in Strongsville.

“He lured her to the house, I guess he pled for her to like him and when she said, ’No,’ he decided to kill her cause if he can’t have her no one else can,” said Rick Schultz, Robyn’s older brother.

In the days that followed as family and friends searched for Robyn, Schultz says Brown almost taunted the family

“He pulled in front of my mother’s house in the aunt’s station wagon with Robyn’s body in the back,” said Schultz.

Paxton Brown was tried as an adult, convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

He has served 37 years and is now coming up for parole in September.

Robyn Field’s family has organized an online petition drive, asking the state of Ohio to reject the parole request and keep Warren Paxton Brown behind bars. He was denied parole in 2015 and 2019 after similar campaigns by the family.

“He is like a psychopath,” said Schultz, “Who knows what he’s capable of and I definitely think he’d do something again.”

Schultz says Brown has never shown them any real remorse and that the Inmate Summary Reports have shown a propensity to offend, harass and hurt others.

“Sexual acts in front of the guards. throwing urine on guards throwing on feces at guards,” said Schultz, “He has no compassion for others. He is only concerned about himself.”

To learn more about the case and the petition, click here.