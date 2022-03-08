Family fights to keep Streetsboro man convicted of murdering wife behind bars

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – The mother of a young newlywed who was brutally murdered by her husband is fighting to keep her daughter’s killer behind bars and launched a petition before his May parole board hearing.

“I think personally he’s dangerous. I don’t think he’s rehabbed at all,” Betty Sedivy said.

Not a day goes by that Sedivy doesn’t think about her spunky beautiful daughter, 23-year-old Heather Sedivy-York, and the horrific way in which she died.

“It’s been traumatic for everybody,” Sedivy said. “It’s very hard knowing that your child was murdered in the way she was. It was too brutal. He hit her 25 times in the head with a hammer.”

In August 1992, Heather was planning on divorcing Michael York when he asked to speak with her and possibly reconcile.

But according to investigators, York waited for Heather to fall asleep, put a sheet over her head and beat her to death with a hammer. He then threw the hammer in a dumpster, moved the couple’s cars and wrote a will giving away all of Heather’s belongings.

York, who is now 56 years old, pleaded guilty to murder, but the family has always believed he deserved a harsher conviction.

“Michael York could’ve gotten death penalty,” Sedivy said. “But he got 15 years to life, which was very, very unfair for a planned murder.”

Every year since 2002, the family petitioned the parole board to keep York imprisoned and he has been denied twice.

But now they must do it all again before the parole board hearing scheduled for May 22.

Sedivy is trying to get as many signatures as possible for the parole board because the family fears for everyone’s safety if York is released.

She said York has never once shown any remorse for the grisly murder in 30 years.

“He was just stone cold. I mean, there’s a crying family there and you’d have thought he did nothing,” Sedivy said.

Streetsboro police agreed and, on Tuesday, shared details of the crime and Sedivy’s petition on its Facebook page.

“If someone uses a hammer, that’s a very violent way to kill someone,” Lt. Richard Polivka said. “It’s our feeling that Michael York deserves to serve out his entire sentence.”

The family said they want justice because without it, they will never have peace.

“I still can’t even believe it. I just still to this day don’t believe it, that anyone could do something like that,” Sedivy said.

Anyone can sign the petition here.