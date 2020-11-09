Family escapes New Franklin house fire after 7-year-old daughter wakes everyone

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a house fire broke out on the 5800 block of Farview Drive early Sunday morning, the New Franklin Fire Department reported.

Arriving on scene around 8 a.m., the fire department said that all occupants were outside of the home, thanks to a 7-year-old girl waking up her parents and a sibling.

One of the adults did reportedly re-enter the home to rescue a pet, but had to jump out of a window when the smoke got too overwhelming. That person was reportedly taken to Akron General Medical Center and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly enter the smoke-filled home, and put out the fire once they arrived.

The fire department estimates the blaze caused about $80,000 in damage to the house and two vehicles on the property. The family pet reportedly died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

